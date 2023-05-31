Walmart shareholders' meeting voting results released

In order for the proposals to pass, 51% of shareholders would need to vote in favor in order for Walmart to adopt them.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart welcomed shareholders and workers to our area this week during the annual Walmart Shareholders' Meeting.

On Wednesday, May 31, shareholders met virtually.

Walmart voted down all nine shareholder-led proposals made, including revealing any exposure to China, a review of safety practices related to gun violence, and a look at an internal racial equity audit.

In order for the proposals to pass, 51% of shareholders would need to vote in favor in order for Walmart to adopt them.

The world's largest retailer also announced higher wages for some of its medical workers. Pharmacists will see a bump with the new average salary of $140,000 and raising the hourly average wage of opticians to $22.50 an hour.

Full voting results, according to Walmart:

Policy Regarding Worker Pay in Executive Compensation: Received approximately 4.3% of the shares that were voted.

Report on Human Rights Due Diligence: Received approximately 5.7% of the shares that were voted.

Racial Equity Audit: Received approximately 18.1% of the shares that were voted.

Racial and Gender Layoff Diversity Report: Received approximately 1.4% of the shares that were voted.

Request to Require Shareholder Approval of Certain Future Bylaw Amendments: Received approximately 5.6% of the shares that were voted.

Report on Reproductive Rights and Data Privacy: Received approximately 5.2% of the shares that were voted.

Communist China Risk Audit: Received approximately 1.3% of the shares that were voted.

Workplace Safety & Violence Review: Received approximately 23.8% of the shares that were voted.

Limiting Political Contributions Made By WALPAC: Received less than 0.01% of the shares that were voted.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device