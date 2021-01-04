Walmart launching InHome Delivery service in Northwest Arkansas

Starting April 7, customers in Northwest Arkansas will be eligible to have fresh groceries and everyday essentials delivered directly into their refrigerators.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is ready to launch its InHome Delivery service in Northwest Arkansas.

Starting April 7, 2021, Walmart customers in Northwest Arkansas will be eligible to have fresh groceries and everyday essentials delivered directly into their kitchen or garage refrigerators.

Walmart only offers the InHome Delivery service at four locations across the U.S.

To start, Walmart customers need to visit https://inhome.walmart.com/, where they can sign up for a 30-day free trial, schedule the installation of a smart lock or begin placing orders from the Walmart app or website. If you choose not to have a smart lock installed, a Walmart associate will deliver your groceries and home goods to your doorstep. The lock is $49.95, and installation is free, Walmart says. You can use an existing keypad. Once registered, customers can receive unlimited deliveries. After the 30-day free trial is over, InHome Delivery will cost $19.95 per month.

Walmart delivery associates use a one-time access code to unlock customer's doors or garages through their InHome app. The associate will wear a camera on their vest that will livestream the delivery in real-time straight to a customer's phone. InHome technology was built so that the door can only unlock once the camera begins livestreaming.