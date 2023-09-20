Walmart accused of illegally firing disabled employee

An employee at a New York Walmart with hearing, speech, and cognitive impairments allegedly stopped receiving accommodations.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued Walmart Inc. of Bentonville for a fifth time this year over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The latest lawsuit accuses a Walmart location in Farmington, New York, of ending longstanding accommodations that had allowed a disabled employee to perform her job as a customer availability process team associate for three years.

The suit says the employee has hearing, speech and cognitive impairments, but beginning in early 2020, she was forced to receive her daily assignments during masked group “huddle” meetings she could not understand.

