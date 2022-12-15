Walmart delivery drones take flight in Florida, Texas, Arizona

Aerial deliveries are being made through DroneUp, a Virginia-based company that Walmart partly owns.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart Inc. of Bentonville on Thursday announced that drone delivery is now available in cities in Florida, Texas and Arizona as part of a multi-state expansion of the service to be completed by the end of the year.

Aerial deliveries are being made through DroneUp, a Virginia-based company that Walmart partly owns. The retailer said drones will fly from 11 stores in the Dallas area, seven stores across the Tampa and Orlando areas, and four stores in the Phoenix area.

DroneUp began flights in Northwest Arkansas last year as the retail giant explored ways to scale the last-mile delivery system.

