UAMS researcher awarded $1.8M for chemotherapy study

Amanda Stolarz received a $1.8 million federal grant for her research at UAMS on preventing a major chemotherapy complication.

ARKANSAS, USA — UAMS on Tuesday announced that researcher Amanda Stolarz received a five-year, $1.8 million federal grant for a study investigating possible prevention of a major complication from chemotherapy.

The grant from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health will help Stolarz explore how doxorubicin, a chemotherapeutic drug, directly inhibits contractions of lymph vessels and contributes to a debilitating and often painful accumulation of fluid in the body.

In a news release, UAMS said that Stolarz’s team has identified a potential new therapy that blocks certain proteins to prevent the doxorubicin-related condition.

To read more on research at UAMS, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.   

