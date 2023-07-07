UA sophomore starts his own business with unique content creation

Washington's show is made up of dozens of episodes shot inside different cars which he accesses through partnerships at local dealerships.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — University of Arkansas (UA) sophomore Noah Washington is staying busy year-round through content creation and entrepreneurship.

Washington is a journalism student at UA with a passion for creating content. He has his own show called "The Ridin' Around Show" where he conducts car interviews with athletes, artists, and local community members.

When asked how he balances work life and school, Washington says it's a mindset.

"I would say definitely the saying 'I'm not new to this I'm true to this.' I've always had an entrepreneur mindset and so I kind of have an easier time being an entrepreneur and running a business than I do in school," said Washington.

Washington has been combining his passion for sports, music and cars since March 2021.

"I was sitting on the idea of making entertaining content with athletics because I had the access but it kind of all clicked that I could combine my passions and do it in a car and do all that stuff at one time," said Washington.

The venue is a special one. Not only does Noah attend school here, his mom works on campus, and his dad has a history here too.

"My dad played football for the Razorbacks and then went to the Packers so that's cars, music, and sports and that's what the show is made of," said Washington.

The show is made up of dozens of episodes shot inside different cars which Washington accesses through partnerships at local dealerships.

The most recent episode was inside a police car while Washington did an interview with Corporal Porter with the University of Arkansas Police Department.

UA staff and students say they're inspired by Washington's ambition and motivation.

"Something that I admire a lot about Noah is his ability to self-advocate. I think when you're younger it's hard to say what you want or what you need and I think that Noah has really mastered that skill and I think that's really the reason his show is doing so good because he's able to ask for what he wants and knows what he wants and that's the most transferrable skill across any career," said Anreckez Daniels, assistant director of Multicultural Programming Diversity Initiatives.

If you're wondering what's next for Noah's evolving business, he's got some tricks up his sleeve.

"So I'm working on some flagship episodes meaning things I haven't done before - riding around in a cop car - you just saw me do that. Riding around in a fire truck, riding around in a helicopter, riding around in a golf cart with John daily. It's summer I have the time, so doing some of those flagship episodes taking it to the next level, people know I ride around in cars let's keep it going," said Washington.

To watch Noah's latest episodes, click here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device