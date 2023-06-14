Tyson Foods to Lay Off 228 in Illinois

ARKANSAS, USA — Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale said it will lay off 228 workers from two offices in Illinois beginning July 31.
In a May 26 letter to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, the company said it would cut 177 employees from its Chicago office and 51 from its office in Downers Grove. The letter was required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) giving 60-days notice of an office closing.
Tyson Foods will also lay off 262 employees from its South Dakota office.
