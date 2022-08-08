x
Tyson Foods | Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $750 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $2.07. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.31 billion.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.

