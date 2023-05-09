Tyson Foods announces layoffs at chicken plant in North Carolina

Tyson declined to say how many workers would be affected.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale said it was laying off workers at its chicken processing plant in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, adding to job cuts at its poultry facilities around the country.

The company, through a spokesman, declined to say how many workers would be affected. More than 2,700 workers are employed at the plant, according to the latest count on Tyson Foods’ website.

The spokesman said that affected employees would be offered other positions.