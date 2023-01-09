Fayetteville business license renewal deadlines approaching

Fayetteville business license renewals will be due at the end of October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville issued a media release to remind businesses about the business license renewal deadline of Oct. 1.

According to the release, all businesses located within Fayetteville must maintain their business licenses, unless they qualify for an exception. Businesses can visit the city's business license webpage to learn more.

Renewals can be done online on the City's online portal, but will also be sent by email on Sept. 1.

Some businesses could lose the ability to renew their license if they do not apply for the renewal before Oct. 1.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device