Scott Spradley out as Tyson Foods CTO

ARKANSAS, USA — According to a recent article from Arkansas Business, Tyson Foods Chief Technology Officer Scott Spradley had left the company after five years, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Monday.

No reason was given for Spradley’s departure nor was there any comment from Tyson Foods included with the filing. Tyson Foods said it believes it will have a “separation agreement” with Spradley that will provide him with $1.4 million in severance pay over the next years along with other benefits that could total more than $1.9 million.

According to a proxy statement filed with the SEC in December, Spradley earned slightly more than $4 million in total compensation in 2022, including a base salary of $696,000, stock awards of $1.6 million and $1.1 million in executive incentives.

