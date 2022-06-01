Northwest Arkansas sees spike in sales tax revenue

In the first six months of 2022, tax revenue is up 13% from this time last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — The cumulative sales tax revenue reported by Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale totaled $8.691 million, up 8.96% in the June report. In the first six months of 2022, the revenue totals $49.666 million, up 13% from the $42.947 million reported in the same period of 2021.

June sales tax reflects local tax charged by the cities for goods and services in April. The report reflects the 1% local sales tax which flows into their respective operating budgets.

Springdale led the growth results for the June report with total revenue of $1.854 million, up 12.51% from the same month last year. Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said city revenue is up this year and expenditures are lower given the number of open positions that have been challenging to fill.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.