Ruling tells cooperatives to cease solar power practices in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Electric cooperative members are now free from burdensome constraints to solar power net metering since a judge’s ruling in May, Arkansas Advanced Energy Association Director Lauren Waldrip says.

Ten cooperatives were hitting home and business solar customers with improper application fees and unapproved insurance and inspection requirements, Administrative Law Judge Connie C. Griffin ruled on May 23.

She ordered the utilities to halt those requirements and ruled that Craighead Electric Cooperative had to cease denying interconnection to solar customers in areas it deemed “saturated” with net-metering systems.