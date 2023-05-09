As Tyson Foods ends contracts with poultry farmers their future is uncertain

ARKANSAS, USA — Some Carroll County poultry farmers are wondering what is next for them after Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale announced it would not renew integrator contracts with them.



The publicly traded meat processor told farmers last month that it would end ties with those with two years or less on their existing contract. In Carroll County, that was 39 farmers. In southern Missouri, it was 20.



All the farmers raised broilers, the chickens raised for consumption, for Tyson Foods, which for a long time was the only integrator that did business with farmers in Carroll County. The affected farmers will still be paid through the end of their contracts, either in a lump sum or in installments.