PAM names new CFO; Profit plunges 62% in Q2

PAM Transport named Lance Stewart as the company’s permanent CFO after he had served on an interim basis since March.

Example video title will go here for this video

TONTITOWN, Ark. — PAM Transport Inc. (Nasdaq: PTSI) of Tontitown named Lance Stewart as the company’s permanent CFO after he had served on an interim basis since March.

Stewart will be paid a base salary of $378,560. Stewart, an executive with the company since joining PAM in 1989, was vice president of operations when he was promoted to replace Allen West, who resigned after 25 years with the company.

PAM said West would receive $35,771 in monthly consultation pay for one year and receive a $1.25 million cash bonus. PAM will also buy back shares West owned in the company that he didn't forfeit upon his resignation.