Pack Rat in Fayetteville celebrates 50th anniversary

Pack Rat was started in 1973 by Scott and Carolyn Crook.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday, July 29.

The store celebrated with games, food and live music.

Pack Rat was started in 1973 by Scott and Carolyn Crook when they decided to open a store for outdoor equipment, but it originally started inside of the couple's garage.

Scott Crook passed away in 2019 but the store continues to carry on his legacy.

5NEWS spoke with Rick Spicer, the owner of Pack Rat and he tells us their goals is to be a part of the community for many more years to come.

"I think our goal right now is to be here another 50 years. So for us, we are one of those types of shops that to the best extent that we can, we want to be a part of our community," said Spicer.

Pack Rat also hosts events and clinics throughout the year including rock climbing instruction to survival skills.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device