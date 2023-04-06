NWA economy got $159M boost from cycling last year, report says

The Center for Business and Economic Research at the UA’s Walton College of Business said the impact is from jobs, tourism revenue, and taxes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The cycling industry generated $159 million in economic benefits in 2022 in northwest Arkansas, a study by the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville reported.

The Center for Business and Economic Research at the UA’s Walton College of Business said the impact is from jobs, tourism revenue, and taxes. The study was commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation to cover Benton and Washington counties.

The CBER said cycling businesses such as bike shops, repair and equipment and trail maintenance generated $100 million in revenue and 743 jobs. More than $6 million in state and local taxes were produced.

To read more on the NWA cycling industry, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device