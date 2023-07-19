26% income drop for J.B. Hunt in Q2

While the company weathers a freight recession, they have reported unexpected losses.

LOWELL, Ark — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (Nasdaq: JBHT) of Lowell on Tuesday reported another sharp drop in revenue and income as the company continues to weather a so-called freight recession.

The trucking and logistics company reported second-quarter income of $189.6 million, down 25.8% from $255.6 million in the same period a year ago. Earnings per share came to $1.81, down from $2.42.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.