J.B. Hunt announces it is purchasing 13 zero-emission trucks

The trucks, manufactured by Nikola, are expected this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOWELL, Ark. — Local transportation giant, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, has purchased 13 zero-emission trucks from Nikola in order to work towards their goals of sustainability and reducing the intensity of their carbon emissions.

Of the 13 trucks, 10 will be battery-electric and the other three will be hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, with a delivery date expected in August 2023, according to a release by both companies.

The release notes that these trucks will likely be working in areas like the greater Los Angeles and Phoenix areas.

J.B. Hunt is incorporating alternative powered equipment into its fleet is one of the steps the company is taking to reduce carbon emission intensity by 2034, according to the release.

“These zero-emission trucks from Nikola advance our progress towards achieving our ambitious goal to reduce carbon emission intensity through viable solutions,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device