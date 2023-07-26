Local HVAC company talks how to keep your air conditioning unit healthy

Osage Air owner Jake Knoedl says your air conditioner works more hours through the year than any other system in the house.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale HVAC company Osage Air say that they’re responding to over 100 calls a week for air conditioning system repairs.

They say they get more repair calls in the summer partially because the systems are working harder, but that many of the issues could be avoided by properly taking care of the unit.

“You wouldn't let your car go for years without having an oil change. Your ac system needs regular maintenance just like a car does,” said Osage Air owner and General Manager Jake Knoedl.

Knoedl says your HVAC system works more hours through the year than any other in the house.

“Generally, the issues are caused by a lack of maintenance to the system, not changing the air filter, refrigerant issues, and definitely an aging system as well,” said service technician Wyatt Gibbons.

Gibbons and Knoedl say many people don’t realize your air filter needs to be changed once a month.

“It happens more often than not—[a client] not remembering where their filter is,” Knoedl said. “And when we opened it up, they realized that they hadn't changed the filter over a year … so they probably had a half an inch of dog hair and grime caked on their air filter, so the system can't breathe, and it can't bring that air from inside the house and cool it back down for the rest of house.”

Osage Air says routine maintenance with an HVAC company prolongs the life of your system and keeps it running more efficiently.

“We recommend a maintenance where we come out twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall,” Gibbons said.

