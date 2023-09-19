Higher interest rates push down home sales in Northwest Arkansas

The number of homes sold in northwest Arkansas dropped in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of 2022.

ARKANSAS, USA — The number of homes sold in northwest Arkansas dropped 8.8% in the first half of 2023 compared to the second half of 2022, according to the Arvest Bank Skyline Report.

The report, released last week, said that 4,422 homes were sold in Washington, Benton and Madison counties. That was a decrease from 4,774 sold in the second half of 2022 and from 4,848 a year ago.

The Skyline Report is sponsored by Arvest Bank with research conducted by the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas’ Walton College of Business.

