As gas prices trend down, businesses are looking up

Here's how lower prices are helping out some local businesses, and what you need to know ahead of the holidays.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gas prices have been so high for so long that we're sure many of you are excited to see prices fall recently.

For those who use a lot of gas, any kind of price drop is really good to see— but for Terry Hawkins, that work starts at his food truck.

"My first love, which was cooking," he said, laughing.

It was always a goal of his to have his food truck, and nothing was going to stop him— though outside factors almost did.

"Maybe consider closing down and starting over after the crisis was over," Hawkins said. "But that was probably an unacceptable choice."

While he stays parked at the food truck lot on Chester in Little Rock, he still travels for different events. But when gas prices hit record highs over the summer, it got tough.

"So I have to kind of do my homework as far as making it even cost-effective for me to do this," he said.

Along with that, it just costs more to go get his ingredients. Hawkins said that he had to do something he never thought he would.

"Having to increase my prices was one of the hardest things I've ever had to do," he said.

Luckily there's relief coming his way, as well as for the rest of us.

"The Arkansas statewide average is $2.96 today," said AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria. "The first time we're under $3 a gallon since January earlier this year."

Chabarria said that any relief is good, especially this time of year. Millions are expected to hit the roads soon.

Add in inflation making the holidays more expensive, and that relief becomes much needed.

"Drivers have really seen the gambit when it comes to gas prices just in the last two years alone," Chabarria said.

And for Hawkins, anything that keeps his love on the road is a welcome sight.