Former Blue Bell CEO charged with conspiracy for 2015 listeria outbreak

The Justice Department said Paul Kruse didn't ensure sanitary practices were being followed at the company's facilities.

BRENHAM, Texas — Former Blue Bell President and CEO Paul Kruse has been charged with conspiracy for the company’s handling for the listeria outbreak in 2015.

The Justice Department announced the charges Friday afternoon.

Kruse and other executives are said to have known about insanitary conditions at the company’s Brenham headquarters and did nothing to stop them, according to a 17-page indictment filed by the Justice Department.

Blue Bell stopped production in April 2015 after three people died in Kansas and 10 people in four different states were hospitalized with listeria from the ice cream.

Kruse retired from Blue Bell in February 2017.