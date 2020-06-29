After raising millions, Fayetteville startup headed by John James goes dark

James may be best known as founder and CEO of Country Outfitter/Acumen Brands, which made its name as one of the nation’s largest online retailers of cowboy boots.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville startup headed by noted entrepreneur John James that raised millions in venture capital has mysteriously disappeared.

Computer software startup Engine has gone dark.

The company is no longer accessible through its website — a visit to engineecommerce.com gets a “404: The site you were looking for couldn’t be found” message — and several company employees now list themselves as former employees on LinkedIn.

What happened to Engine is unclear. James, the company co-founder and CEO, has not responded to requests for comment.

However, a source familiar with Engine who declined to be quoted directly told the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal the company had a funding round fall through just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Laying off all of its roughly 25 employees was the company’s only option.