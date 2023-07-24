Tyson Foods exec's personal use of company planes on the rise

ARKANSAS, USA — John Tyson’s use of Tyson Foods Inc.’s corporate jet for personal travel cost the Springdale protein producer $1.4 million in its fiscal year that ended in Oct. 1.



That amount for Tyson Foods’ chairman was the highest among executives at Arkansas’ publicly traded companies who use a corporate jet for personal trips.



Tyson’s $1.4 million value is nearly 10% more than it was the previous year, according to proxy filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.