An attorney's invoices are being questioned by client Crawford Co. Library System

Gentry C. Wahlmeier is the same attorney who overcharged two developmentally disabled Arkansans.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — In addition to facing allegations that he overcharged two developmentally disabled Arkansans, Van Buren attorney Gentry C. Wahlmeier recently faced questions about his firm’s invoices to the Crawford County Library System.

During a March 14 Library System board meeting, a board member asked Wahlmeier about his invoices, totaling $26,000, because the bills were exceptionally high and didn’t include many details, according to a March 23 article in Talk Business & Politics.

The two invoices, obtained by Arkansas Business through a Freedom of Information Act request, don’t show the number of hours worked for the period covering Oct. 14 through Feb. 3, as do all previous invoices dating back to January 2020. Wahlmeier’s firm billed the Library System for legal services and the descriptions listed were for “extraordinary research,” “extraordinary advisement” and “correspondence.”