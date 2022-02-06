Construction of Walmart Home Office in Bentonville moving along

The new Walmart Home Office will span about 350 acres right in the middle of Bentonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart shareholders week continues in Northwest Arkansas. Executives share some exciting updates on the company's new Bentonville campus.

Walmart says after several years of infrastructure work, they are excited to see buildings go vertical. Cindi Marsiglio is Walmart’s senior vice president of corporate real estate. She says these spaces are designed for both independent working and collaboration.

“I’m most excited about the effects of bringing our associates who today work in many different locations together in a much closer proximity. That alone is going to be a very new and interesting way for Walmart associates to collaborate together,” she said.

The new Walmart home office will span about 350 acres right in the middle of Bentonville. It includes 12 office buildings, amenity buildings, parking decks, and surface lots. The campus can accommodate between 18,000 and 19,000 people.



“We are trying to pilot things in our current campus. Test and learn in some of the amenity buildings we are able to get up now, the layout center and others and adapt those in as we build the buildings in these next few years,” she said.

The Razorback Greenway will run through campus giving everyone the opportunity to see it.

“Community connectivity has been a core principle from the beginning, so ensuring that Razorback Greenway experience for pedestrians and strollers and bikers and hikers as well as those working on campus is exceptional and has been very important,” she said.



The Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness center is the next building on this campus set to open late in 2023. The company plans to have employees working in the facilities starting in 2025.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.