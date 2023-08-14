Canoo finalizes incentive deals worth $113 million

The electric vehicle startup is getting ready to bring two plants to Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Electric vehicle-maker Canoo Inc. said Monday that it finalized agreements on workforce and economic development incentives from Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation for its vehicle assembly and battery module plants in Oklahoma City and Pryor.

The publicly traded startup put the deals’ combined estimated value at $113 million over 10 years. The deals require the company to meet employment and capital investment requirements over the next few years.

Canoo said it will invest more than $320 million in its Oklahoma City assembly facility and Pryor battery module manufacturing plant, creating a combined 1,360 jobs at higher-than-average wages.

