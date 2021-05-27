Boat shortage causing problems for Arkansas businesses as demand outweighs supply

The pandemic has shortened supply for many things, boats included. Businesses are noticing that the demand from customers is beginning to outweigh their supply.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you've been trying to buy a new boat recently, you've probably noticed it's difficult to do.

"We've had some record breaking days, a couple of record breaking weeks," Clayton Ford, of Art's Marine and Sports Center, said.

Business has been booming long before this weekend, as Ford mentioned that it's been this way for almost a year now.

"We weren't really expecting any of this. Which is a good problem to have. Nevertheless, it's still a problem," Ford said.

At first glance, you wouldn't know there was an issue as the showroom at Art's Marine and Sports Center is stocked with boats.

The problem with that, is that all of the boats have already been purchased.

Ford's store isn't the only one affected. While Ford sells small boats, even the big stores, where speed boats and pontoons are sold, have noticed the trend.

"We've been extremely busy, but nothing like it is right now," Robert Denton, sales manager at Greg Orr Marine in Hot Springs said. "This time of year we'd normally have 100-150 boats on the lot. Currently I've got about 25."

As for what caused this, there's a lot of different reasons.

"I still think it's the time of year. Of course the pandemic is still kind of hanging on," Ford said.

The winter weather the south saw earlier this year also posed a problem. It brought production to a standstill in areas where many parts are assembled.

"Part shortage, motor shortage, it's affecting the entire business," Denton said.

As far as getting their stock back to normal levels, it's going to take some time.