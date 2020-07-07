Amazon announces plans to open first fulfillment center, delivery station in Little Rock

Amazon officially announced its plans to open its first fulfillment center in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business's Lance Turner, Amazon officially announced its plans to open its first fulfillment center in Little Rock.

It will launch in 2021 and create more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

The facility will be 825,000-square-feet, according to Arkansas Business's website.

Little Rock city leaders signed off on a $3.2 million 80-acre land sale for the project in the Little Rock Port that same month.

"We're delighted to be building out our network of operations in Little Rock, Arkansas," said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon's vice president of global customer fulfillment, in a news release. "We greatly appreciate the strong support from local and state leaders as we look to open our first fulfillment center and second delivery station in the state of Arkansas. We look forward to creating over a thousand jobs for the Little Rock community, with industry leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one."

Amazon said workers at the new facility, under construction now in the port, "will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys."

Amazon said it is also planning a new 85,000-SF delivery station, set to launch in late 2020. The company said the delivery station will "create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs."