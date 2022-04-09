Brides, grooms turn to new trend to avoid breaking the bank

A relatively new wedding trend is making people think about how they can avoid breaking the bank while planning for their big ceremony.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Walking down the aisle is one of the most momentous events in one's life.

Though getting married can be an exciting and expensive time for any couple— recently there has been a relatively new wedding trend that has made some people stop and think about how they can avoid breaking the bank for a ceremony.

In the midst of wedding planning, Mae Likki Harvey has found that it can be stressful, especially with inflation challenges.

"A lot of venues around here, especially in Little Rock, are charging six, seven [and] maybe eight grand," Harvey described.

At first, she had hopes of pulling off a big and extravagant wedding ceremony.

"I wanted to have maybe two to 300 people and have a lot of food and throw on a big display," Harvey said.

With the high cost of food, wedding dresses, and a shortage of flowers, she has found no option but to pick a more realistic plan for her special day.

"I've had to kind of dial back on the amount of guests I'm bringing in. I had to choose a different venue that was actually out of town so that it would be cheaper," Harvey explained.

She has decided to do something similar to a trend known as a "micro-wedding" which is basically where couples have a quick wedding ceremony with a smaller guest list.

"We've probably done half a dozen and smaller events like that," said Carol Depriest, director of the Venue at Oakdale.

She explained that inflation has continued to have an impact on the economy.

"Getting flowers from other states, [and] other countries is increasing the price tremendously," Depriest added.

She said that people have been combating the higher-than-usual prices by organizing micro-weddings.

"I do think it was a lot to do with inflation," Depriest said.

Although Harvey has had to make some tough decisions about how her wedding will turn out, she continues to be optimistic.