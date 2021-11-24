Black Hills Energy urges customers to plan for higher natural gas prices this winter

It's estimated that residential natural gas bills could increase by 46% for Arkansas residents this winter compared to last year.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — More Arkansans are beginning to heat their homes as the cold weather makes its way into our area. Black Hills Energy is warning customers about the potential for higher natural gas prices this winter season.

Just as prices are rising for many items ranging from bacon to cotton, prices for energy used to warm homes are skyrocketing.

According to Black Hills Energy, it's estimated that residential natural gas bills could increase by 46% for Arkansas residents this winter compared to last year.

The company says the cost of natural gas is a pass-through cost, meaning Black Hills Energy does not make money on natural gas commodities, even when prices go up.

For natural gas customers in Arkansas, the costs are collected via a semi-annual gas cost adjustment, or GCA, adjusted up or down depending on actual costs.

The most recent annual gas cost adjustment was implemented on Nov. 1, according to the company.