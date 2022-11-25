Black Friday shopping is in full swing in NWA

The National Retail Federation estimates 166.3 million people are planning to shop Friday through Monday

ARKANSAS, USA — Thanksgiving is over, which means the Christmas season has officially begun and Holiday gift shopping is in full swing.

“It’s been a long time since we waited in line. Usually, we do Black Friday online,” said Lowry Harvey.

Harvey, like many others, lined up this morning in hopes to score the newest PlayStation.

“I came with my son, he was wanting a PS5 and we were able to get one!” Said Harvey.

While excited to get what they came for, Harvey was a little surprised because the last time he and his son lined up to get the newest gaming system some years ago, it was for hours, and they had lawn chairs.

“The difference is night and day. There were only maybe 50 people in line by the time we went in so it was real calm no one trampling each other and everyone was really nice,” said Harvey.

While people were lined up this morning at some of the big-name stores, the parking lots were busy but not full. Small businesses on the other hand had the opposite problem, with filled parking lots and people lining up hours before the doors even opened.

“We came to be the first 15 to get that $40 gift card,” said Presley Johnson.

To secure the gift card and the deals, the Johnson sisters lined up almost two hours before their favorite local boutique opened for business.

“We have rain jackets in the car, we had a blanket earlier, and we were ready to weather the storm and be here,” said Kennedy Johnson.

They didn’t know what to expect, because before today the only thing they knew about shopping on Black Friday was what they have seen from viral videos.

“We were scared that we were going to get punched, but I don’t think that’s how it’s going to be,” said Johnson.

Thankfully there were no fights at Clothe Boutique, but there was a big crowd so they had a game plan.

“We’re also just gonna do our thing—every man for himself. We will probably split up because we share clothes,” said Johnson.

The two said while they were excited about the new clothes and their gift cards, their favorite part was just being together.

“It’s really good to do adrenaline-boosting stuff with her for sure. It’s good quality time,” said The Johnson sisters.

After today, The Johnson sisters now plan to Black Friday shop together every year.

The national retail federation estimates 166.3 million people are planning to shop today through cyber Monday, that’s 8 million more than last year.

