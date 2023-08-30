Bentonville store sells lotto ticket for $1 million prize

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off was bought at a Walmart gas station in Bentonville.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) ticket for a $1 million prize was sold at a Walmart gas station in Bentonville.

The sale of the $20, $1 million cash scratch-off ticket will earn the gas station a $10,000 commission. The ticket was claimed by an anonymous winner in Little Rock.

With no jackpot LOTTO winner since May, the grand prize for Aug. 30 is now $912,000.

