It's the ninth year in a row that Arvest topped the SBA lending list across Arkansas—even in Oklahoma Arvest was third.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — According to an article by Arkansas Business, Arvest Bank of Bentonville shared some predictable good news for the new year on Monday, announcing it was Arkansas’ top maker of U.S. Small Business Administration loans for fiscal 2022.

It was the ninth consecutive year the bank has led the SBA lending list in Arkansas, and Arvest was third among banks in Oklahoma and fourth in Kansas, the company said in a news release.

The rankings are based on 7(a) loan production during the SBA fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. The 7(a) loans comprise the administration’s primary program for offering financial help to small businesses, and they are the SBA’s most common loans.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device