Arkansas organizations assist with energy bill relief

Two Arkansas organizations are providing help to those in need of paying their rising utility bills. Here's what you need to know about applying.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many Arkansans this summer are looking for some relief not only from the hot temperatures outside, but from the cost of their energy bills.

"For our summer program since that time, we've already had over 11,000 applications in that period of time," said Todd Anderson, Systems and Programs Demander at Central Arkansas Development Council. (CADC)

Anderson said one of its biggest programs is the low energy assistance program (LIHEAP). It's goal is to help those in need keep the lights and air conditioning on.

"It's based off of 60%, of the median income of the state of Arkansas and so the state looks at that each year, it doesn't change a whole lot from year to year," Anderson said. "It's the amount of income that's in the household, what type of utility they're seeking assistance with, and the number of people that's in that household."

Even with these qualifications, Anderson said that there is only so much funding they can give out.

So, if someone is denied, they're instead referred to another organization who can help.

"We help our clients. We can only pay one utility bill one time a year, and we can pay up to $100," said Gayle Priddy, executive director at Helping Hand in Little Rock.

While it may not seem like much, Priddy said that a little amount can go a very long way.



"It's hard to imagine how they buy groceries, pay their utility bills, or if they have a car or have to pay for transportation. It's kind of scary thinking how they're gonna make ends meet on that little money,” she said.

Priddy said that her organization only has a couple of qualifications.



"They have to live in Pulaski County, they call and set up an appointment, and at that point I ask if they're living in Pulaski County, [and] the bill it has to be in their name," she said.

Helping Hand has already helped over 50 families so far. They plan to apply for more grants to receive energy assistance funds in the future.

"Because our clients have such needs, and we want to help as many people as we possibly can. We feel like we're blessed and we pass the blessings on," Priddy said.