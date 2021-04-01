Arkansas Community Fund opens portal for grants for Black nonprofits

Financial support for the Building Black Communities Fund has been provided by Facebook, Inc.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Community Foundation, in partnership with the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative (ABPC), has opened applications for Black-led and Black-serving nonprofits to apply to the Building Black Communities Fund.

The fund provides grants up to $25,000 to support programs and initiatives specifically designed to impact Black people and communities in the Little Rock metropolitan statistical area, which includes Pulaski, Saline, Perry, Grant, Faulkner and Lonoke Counties.

A committee of Black leaders from central Arkansas with deep experience and expertise in the nonprofit sector will review proposals and select grant recipients..