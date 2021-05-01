April report shows more than 68,000 jobs return to state economy; jobless rate holds at 4.4%

The April jobs report is a clear sign the state’s economy is in recovery, with job gains up 5.5% compared with April 2020, and the number of unemployed down 56.7%.

ARKANSAS, USA — The April jobs report is a clear sign the state’s economy is in recovery, with job gains up 5.5% compared with April 2020, and the number of unemployed down 56.7%. The tourism sector posted the biggest recovery with a 47.3% year-over-year jobs gain.

Arkansas’ jobless rate in April was 4.4%, unchanged from March and well below the 10% in April 2020 – the highest monthly jobless rate during the COVID-19pandemic. The number of employed in Arkansas during April was an estimated 1,302,691, up 68,488 jobs compared with April 2020, according to Friday’s (May 21) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

“Our stable unemployment rate assures me that we are steadily moving in the right direction after more than a year of COVID-19,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “Before the pandemic, our economy was strong. We’ve encountered many challenges over the past 15 months, but we have persevered and fought our way back from the 10 percent rate a year ago.”