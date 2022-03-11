x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Money

Arkansan purchases Powerball ticket worth $2 million

An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket, matching all five white balls, and having the total doubled with the multiplier.

More Videos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansan has become $2 million richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket from H&M Food Mart in Wooster.

There's still no jackpot winner for the grand prize which is expected to rise to roughly $1.5 billion for the drawing on Saturday night. 

The Arkansas buyer was able to match five white balls on his ticket, and after purchasing the multiplier for an additional $1, his $1 million prize was doubled. 

Alongside the Arkansas buyer, there were two other people in the U.S. who were able to win $2 million. In addition, there were 16 others who walked away with tickets worth $1 million. 

In total, more than 36,000 tickets were purchased in Arkansas for the Powerball drawing, with another person winning big-- buying a ticket worth $100,000 in Wilmot, Arkansas.

As for the $2 million ticket, H&M Food Mart is set to receive a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket. 

➤ Sign up now for THV11's Lunchbox newsletter. It sends you the top trending stories, the latest forecast, and more straight to your email!

➤ Download our THV11+ app for live streaming local news, true crime, and more. You can find it on Roku or Fire TV

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out