Little Rock Zoo to reopen July 11 after being closed due to employee with COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Zoo is reopening Saturday, July 11 after being temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Zoo, any employees that were exposed to the virus have tested negative and the Zoo has conducted a deep-cleaning of its facilities to ensure added safety of employees and guests.

Zoo employees are required to wear masks and exposure between team members is limited.

"Wearing masks works to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we will continue this practice to keep our guests, staff, volunteers and animals safe," said Susan Altrui, Zoo director. Zoo guests age 10 and older are also required to wear masks when attending the Zoo.

The Zoo will reopen on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and advanced ticket reservations will be available online at LittleRockZoo.com. The Zoo has limited the number of guests that are allowed in at timed intervals to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed.