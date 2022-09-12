Van Buren pharmacy asks judge to block supplier from cutting off sales

A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to Arkansas Business, A Van Buren drug store has asked a judge to block its pharmaceutical supplier from cutting off sales of controlled substances.

Manes’ Pharmacy Inc., which operates Super Sav Drug, said in Crawford County court filings that it received a letter from AmerisourceBergen Drug that stated on Dec. 1 it would stop the sale of controlled substances for “unknown, arbitrary, and capricious reasons.”

The pharmacy wants a judge to issue an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order to stop the move.

