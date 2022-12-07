Walmart hosting 'Wellness Day' offering free health screenings

Walmart's quarterly Wellness Day event will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country on Saturday, July 23.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart's 'Wellness Day' is set to take place this Saturday, July 23, at various stores located throughout the country.

The goal of the wellness event is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a consistent health track. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

“An exciting time of the year is approaching fast, and we look forward to offering these health and wellness resources for families as they gear up for school,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “Wellness Day allows us to continue helping our communities live better and healthier through free screenings, affordable immunizations and other solutions."

Wellness Day offers customers free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings. In addition to these screenings families can receive the following services:

Immunizations such as pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and more

No-cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Select stores will also feature vision screenings to provide customers with access to a variety of resources.

Interested customers can find more information about the 'Wellness Day' event here.

