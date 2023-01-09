Walmart to offer health screenings and immunizations during 'Wellness Day'

Walmart's quarterly 'Wellness Day' event will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country on Saturday, Jan. 14.

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart's 'Wellness Day' is set to take place this Saturday, Jan. 14, at various stores located throughout the country.

The goal of the wellness event is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a consistent health track. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in on our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable insight but also valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season."

Wellness Day offers customers free glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure screenings. In addition to these screenings families can receive the following services:

Immunizations such as pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox and more

Free COVID-19 vaccines

Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Since 2014, Walmart has hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than five million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.

Interested customers can find more information about the 'Wellness Day' event here.

