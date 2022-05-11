Healthy Living: Treating Neck and Back Pain

Get back to living your best life

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Billie Nelson, a nurse practitioner at Baptist Health Neuroscience Center-Fort Smith, discusses how she provides personalized care to each patient to improve their symptoms related to neck and back pain.

Nelson obtained her Masters of Science in Nursing from Walden University. She earned a Bachelors of Science in Nursing from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Billie previously worked as a nurse in a Neurology Intensive Care Unit in Northwest Arkansas.

“Working in the neurosurgical intensive care unit has provided me with a great learning opportunity,” she said. “I have learned how to care for neuro patients, anticipate complications, and help patients return to optimal function. More importantly, it has given me a knowledge base to help advance the neuroscience program in my community.”

Baptist Health Neuroscience Center-Fort Smith is located inside the Baptist Health Medical Plaza at 1500 Dodson Avenue. To learn more about Nelson and other services provided at Baptist Health Neuroscience Center-Fort Smith, visit Baptist-Health.com or call the clinic directly at (479) 709-7175.