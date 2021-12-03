x
Healthy Living: How Robotic Surgery Improves Outcomes for Prostate Cancer Patients

The urologists at Baptist Health have been using robotic-assisted surgery for years to provide minimally invasive surgery for a wide range of urological procedures.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The urologists at Baptist Health-Fort Smith have been using robotic-assisted surgery for years to provide minimally invasive surgery for a wide range of urological procedures. In today's Healthy Living, Dr. John Terrell talks about how this technology is improving outcomes for his patients diagnosed with prostate cancer. For more information on da Vinci Robotic-Assisted technology offered at Baptist Health-Fort Smith visit https://www.baptist-health.com/davinci/

