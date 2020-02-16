Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Healthy Living: Heart Disease on the Rise in Women
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. Nasser Adjei, MD, an interven...
promo405965152
Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year, according to the American Heart Association. Nasser Adjei, MD, an interventional cardiologist with Baptist Health explains what is putting women more at risk.