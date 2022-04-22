Healthy Living: Easy Ways to Manage Your Blood Pressure

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Hypertension or high blood pressure is a very common condition that can have a lasting impact and dangerous repercussions for the rest of the body. Dr. James Henry with Baptist Health shares some simple tips to help you manage your blood pressure. It's important to talk to your primary care provider about your blood pressure regularly. If you do not have a primary care provider, visit Baptist-Health.com and click "Find a Doctor" or call 1-888-BAPTIST.