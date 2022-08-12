x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Healthy Living

Healthy Living: Avoiding injuries this winter

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jonathan Tobey talks about injury prevention for the winter months.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The winter weather can be unpredictable and dangerous, especially if you have to walk in it! Dr. Jonathan Tobey, an orthopedic surgeon with Baptist Health, explains what to look for if you suffer an accident on the ice.

Sponsored by: Baptist Health    

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out