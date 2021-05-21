x
Healthy Living

Healthy Living: Aquablation Therapy Now Available at Baptist Health-Fort Smith

Minimally Invasive Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

FORT SMITH, Ark — The urologists at Baptist Health-Fort Smith now offer Aquablation therapy for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to an enlarged prostate.
Aquablation therapy uses the power of water delivered with robotic precision to provide best-in-class and long-lasting symptom relief with low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape. It significantly reduces the chances of sexual dysfunction and incontinence.
