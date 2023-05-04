Gov. Sanders declared May as Bike Month in Arkansas

The resolution is a precursor to making biking the state's sport.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On May 2, Governor Sanders signed House Concurrent Resolution 1012 (HCR 1012) announcing the month of May as Bike Month in the state of Arkansas.

The resolution lists the accessibility of biking for Arkansans as one of the reasons for the resolution. It also mentions the League of American Bicyclists' rankings for Arkansas cities and their bicycle friendliness noting Fayetteville as a Gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community.

It also announces that the U.S. National Mountain Bike Team will be based in Bentonville in preparation for the 2028 Olympics.

The third-grade class at Evening Star Elementary School is also mentioned in the resolution due to their involvement in trying to make cycling the state sport. Once the resolution is adopted, their teacher, Mr. Carter Coriell, will receive a copy from the Chief Clerk of the House of Representatives.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device